Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 6%

Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 238.50 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238.50 ($3.12), 118 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and a PE ratio of 2,250.00.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC operates as a property investment and development company in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

