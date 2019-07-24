Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Talend to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.57.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.61. The company had a trading volume of 354,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $308.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $356.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

