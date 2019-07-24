Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. EPAM Systems comprises about 0.9% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $60,882,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,581,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,438,000 after acquiring an additional 165,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 146.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 128,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after acquiring an additional 76,231 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 51,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total transaction of $589,425.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $2,491,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,713,490 shares in the company, valued at $284,662,093.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $195.46. 142,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $198.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

