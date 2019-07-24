Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 8,548,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

