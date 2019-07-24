Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,824,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4,158.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 395,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 386,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,460,000 after acquiring an additional 328,872 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 183,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $5,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. 1,077,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,971. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

