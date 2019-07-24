Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Kohl’s makes up approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.