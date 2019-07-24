Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

