Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CNI traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $95.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.3982 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.03.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.