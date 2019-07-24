Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$126.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.82.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$121.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$96.46 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,250 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.31, for a total transaction of C$155,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,099,290.52. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 430 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.65, for a total transaction of C$53,599.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,792.34. Insiders have sold a total of 16,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,137 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

