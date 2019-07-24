CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 2,418 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 73,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00.

CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.