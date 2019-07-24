CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of CaNickel Mining Ltd (CVE:CML) traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 7,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 8,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Get CaNickel Mining alerts:

CaNickel Mining (CVE:CML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CaNickel Mining Company Profile (CVE:CML)

CaNickel Mining Limited, mining company, explores for, extracts, and processes nickel-containing ore in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Bucko Lake mine located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Crowflight Minerals Inc and changed its name to CaNickel Mining Limited in June 2011. CaNickel Mining Limited was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CaNickel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaNickel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.