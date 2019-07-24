Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON: CAPC):

7/22/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/9/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/25/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/17/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/4/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

5/31/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

5/31/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/28/2019 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of CAPC traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 216.60 ($2.83). 1,931,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.57. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 293.90 ($3.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.