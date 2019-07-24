Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.49. 56,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

