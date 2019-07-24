Capstone Mining Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$144.73 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities downgraded Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark dropped their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.