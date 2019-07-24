Capstone Mining (CS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE: CS) recently:

7/23/2019 – Capstone Mining was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.70 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.85.

7/23/2019 – Capstone Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00.

7/22/2019 – Capstone Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.35 to C$0.90.

7/5/2019 – Capstone Mining had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$0.65 price target on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Capstone Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.80.

6/4/2019 – Capstone Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.15.

CS stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. Capstone Mining Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.99.

Get Capstone Mining Corp alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$144.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.