Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Career Education Corporation is an educational services company committed to providing quality, career-focused learning and led by passionate professionals who inspire individual worth and lifelong achievement. The universities of the Career Education family – American InterContinental UniversityR (AIU) and Colorado Technical UniversityR (CTU) – provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels to a diverse student population pursuing various career-oriented disciplines. They serve students on ground campuses and online with career-focused degree programs that meet the education demands of today’s busy adults. AIU and CTU continue to show innovation in higher education, advancing new personalized learning technologies like their intellipathTM adaptive learning platform, which allow students to more efficiently move toward pursuing a degree by receiving course credit for knowledge they can already demonstrate. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet upgraded Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on Payment Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

CECO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 643,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,039. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Career Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Career Education by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Career Education by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

