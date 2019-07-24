Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises about 2.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.98. 22,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.87. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

