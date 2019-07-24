Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $142.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

