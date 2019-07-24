Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We would also note that year-over-year comps will be easier in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2019, with funeral volumes down in each of the comparable quarters last year as the very strong Q1/18 funeral volumes, resulting from an especially difficult cold/flu season, “pulled forward” deaths from subsequent quarters.””

NYSE:CSV opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $335.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,959 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 31.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 112,640 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

