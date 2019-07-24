Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $55.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,475. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $853,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,845. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 128.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,821 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $2,412,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $5,539,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

