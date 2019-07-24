CECONOMY AG/ADR’s (MTTRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of MTTRY stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.33.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

