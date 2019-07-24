Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.20. Celanese also updated its FY19 guidance to $10.50 EPS.

CE traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. 401,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. Celanese has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.87.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

