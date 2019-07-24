Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.