Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Centamin shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84.

Get Centamin alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$27,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,342.50.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.