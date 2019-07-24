Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.29-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.07 billion.Centene also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.29-4.49 EPS.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

