Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$10.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.71.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.93 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.26.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$444.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

