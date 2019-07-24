Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Morningstar.com reports. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $16,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after purchasing an additional 745,027 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,474,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the first quarter worth $28,060,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

