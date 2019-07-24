Centrality (CENNZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $800.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $800.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00299231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.01716354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00025015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00119665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,103 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

