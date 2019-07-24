Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Cerner also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. 2,628,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $16,938,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

