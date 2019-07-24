Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.61 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

In other news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bansi Nagji acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000 over the last 90 days.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.