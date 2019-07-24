Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 21.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,604,000 after acquiring an additional 502,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $360,022,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $417.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.94.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

