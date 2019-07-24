Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $130,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.35.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.