Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX) Trading Down 11.1%

Chilean Metals Inc (CVE:CMX) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 4,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $708,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Chilean Metals (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in five properties covering approximately 50,000 acres located in the prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt of northern Chile.

