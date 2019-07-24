Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

CMG stock traded up $39.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.06. The stock had a trading volume of 806,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,052. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $765.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $732.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,491,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,731,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after buying an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Medicines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $681.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

