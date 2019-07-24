Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chubb by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 223,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after buying an additional 203,528 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.74. 1,749,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.90.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.