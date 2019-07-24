Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,235. Chubb has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,146 shares of company stock valued at $50,781,622. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 223,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,205,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,256,000 after acquiring an additional 203,528 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

