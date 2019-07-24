Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.83 per share, with a total value of $50,915.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,351.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 206.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 198,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

