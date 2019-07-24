Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,280.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 961,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,802,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 10,461,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,995,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

