Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,280.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 961,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 891,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,802,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 843,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,874,242. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

