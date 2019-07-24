CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

