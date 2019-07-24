Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 781,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 137,021 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,783,149.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,138,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,017,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,871,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,904,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,996 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.