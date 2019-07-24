City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

In related news, Director John Sweet bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,825.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 23.0% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.