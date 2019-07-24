Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 658.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

