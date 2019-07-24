Clinic Carilion Sells 30,208 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $151,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,126,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clinic Carilion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Clinic Carilion sold 20,135 shares of Luna Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $101,077.70.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.37 million, a PE ratio of 124.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

