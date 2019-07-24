Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, SVP James Lalonde sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $372,981.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 228.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,489,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 7,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -87.71 and a beta of -0.17. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

