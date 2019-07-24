CoinFi Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $651,145.00 and $1,848.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00297434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01693060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024588 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00119486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,363,763 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

