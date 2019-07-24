Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $47,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $488,436,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. 3,925,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock worth $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

