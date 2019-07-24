Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,652,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock worth $25,909,426. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,766. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

