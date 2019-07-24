Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 157.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.19% of Concho Resources worth $38,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. 889,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,634. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.