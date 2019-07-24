Constellation Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $425,390.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Constellation has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $425,390.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.53 or 0.06021215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046892 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,306,854,874 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

